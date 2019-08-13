ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Releases Earnings Results

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter. ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 14.54% and a negative net margin of 23.26%.

PRPH traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. 34,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10. ProPhase Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter(OTC) consumer healthcare products, dietary supplements, and other remedies in the United States. The company offers TK Supplements product line include Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support; and Super ProstaFlow+ for prostate and urinary health.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.