Propel Funeral Partners (ASX:PFP) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Propel Funeral Partners Ltd (ASX:PFP) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$3.05 ($2.16) and last traded at A$3.06 ($2.17), 21,699 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.18 ($2.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $301.43 million and a P/E ratio of 25.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$3.21.

Propel Funeral Partners Company Profile (ASX:PFP)

Propel Funeral Partners Limited provides death care related services in Australia and New Zealand. It is involved in the collection and transfer of the deceased; provision of mortuary services; arranging and conducting a funeral; cremation; burial; and memorialization activities. The company owns and operates 108 properties, including 24 cremation facilities and 7 cemeteries.

