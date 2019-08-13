Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $21.47 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,669 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 4.2% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.99. The stock had a trading volume of 127,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,543. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.53 and a 12 month high of $135.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

In other PepsiCo news, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,997,234.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 232,394 shares in the company, valued at $30,078,755.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,173. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

