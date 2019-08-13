Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Premier African Minerals Ltd (LON:PREM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 12744879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.64, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.15 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, phosphate, nickel, specialty minerals, lime stone, and rare earth metals.

