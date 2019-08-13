Precision Optics (PEYE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 15th.

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%.

Precision Optics stock remained flat at $$1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,266. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25. Precision Optics has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.85.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Precision Optics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Precision Optics Company Profile

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

