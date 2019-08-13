PPK Group (ASX:PPK) Stock Price Down 4.9%

PPK Group Limited (ASX:PPK)’s share price traded down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$2.10 ($1.49) and last traded at A$2.14 ($1.52), 78,726 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.25 ($1.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $174.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.44.

In related news, insider Glenn Molloy acquired 129,000 shares of PPK Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.56 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of A$330,240.00 ($234,212.77).

PPK Group Limited engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, hiring, service, and support of underground coal mining equipment in Australia. The company offers pneumatic and hydraulic roof bolters, rib drills, remote drilling rigs, grout mixers, pumps, water separators under the Rambor and King Cobra names; and CoalTram and other underground diesel vehicles, alternators, electrical equipment, and mining consumables.

