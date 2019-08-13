Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Acquired by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Power Integrations accounts for about 1.6% of Robecosam AG’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $37,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 1,426.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 19.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 222.2% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 10.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Northland Securities reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $65,310.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,752.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $872,536.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,729 shares of company stock worth $2,862,832. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:POWI traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.45. The stock had a trading volume of 45,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,666. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.29. Power Integrations Inc has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $102.38.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

