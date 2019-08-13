PotCoin (POT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $12,595.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $12,595.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,985.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $206.89 or 0.01883802 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $344.71 or 0.03138423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.64 or 0.00779670 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00792194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011385 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00052731 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.66 or 0.00506768 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00132164 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 222,578,893 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Bleutrade and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

