Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Postal Realty Trust (NASDAQ:PSTL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Shares of PSTL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.60. 6,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,034. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSTL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Postal Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

