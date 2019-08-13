Polypipe Group PLC (LON:PLP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Polypipe Group PLC (LON:PLP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 455 ($5.95).

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLP shares. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.95) target price on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.95) target price on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Polypipe Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Polypipe Group stock traded down GBX 6.80 ($0.09) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 396.60 ($5.18). 285,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 421.54. Polypipe Group has a 12 month low of GBX 305.40 ($3.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 459.60 ($6.01).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Polypipe Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

Polypipe Group Company Profile

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and climate management solutions in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage pipes; cable protection, sewer system, surface water drainage, water management, and mining pipes; water and gas distribution pipes; pressure systems; underfloor heating pipes and manifolds, underfloor heating controls, red floor panels, overlay systems, suspended floor systems, clip rail systems, and staple systems; and ventilation systems, including rigid ducts, radial products, decentralized mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fans, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and mechanical extract ventilation systems.

