Point View Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 5,449 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,569 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 0.9% of Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in Intel by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.19.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $61,697.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,907.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $127,758.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,221. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,398,116. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.97. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $203.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.