PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 958,600 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the June 30th total of 809,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 396,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on PNM. Wells Fargo & Co set a $52.00 target price on PNM Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America raised PNM Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.15 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.40. 17,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,437. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. PNM Resources has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $52.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.29.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter. PNM Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,532,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,200,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,049,000 after acquiring an additional 24,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,035,000 after acquiring an additional 33,289 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,073,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,638,000 after acquiring an additional 21,752 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,839,000 after acquiring an additional 81,603 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

