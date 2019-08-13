Plus500 Ltd (LON:PLUS) Announces $0.27 Dividend

Plus500 Ltd (LON:PLUS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share on Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:PLUS traded up GBX 125.20 ($1.64) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 696.60 ($9.10). 1,938,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09. Plus500 has a 52 week low of GBX 399.70 ($5.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,064 ($26.97). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 604.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLUS. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price (up previously from GBX 526 ($6.87)) on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 526 ($6.87) target price on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Plus500 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 688.40 ($9.00).

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

