PiplCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,110.00 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded down 30.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. PiplCoin has a total market capitalization of $72,849.00 and approximately $1,110.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PiplCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00269720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.65 or 0.01297516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00022097 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00096702 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000435 BTC.

PiplCoin Token Profile

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,489,958,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,444,258 tokens. The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

PiplCoin Token Trading

PiplCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

