Pillar (PLR) Reaches Market Cap of $8.89 Million

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One Pillar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, Pillar has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Pillar has a market cap of $8.89 million and approximately $2,153.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00266015 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.16 or 0.01249966 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00020742 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00093718 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

