Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

PHR has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.50.

NYSE PHR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.51. 1,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,982. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $29.38.

In related news, major shareholder Ii L.P. Chv sold 335,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $6,043,806.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott Perricelli sold 743,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $13,380,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

