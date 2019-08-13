Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $1.06, Morningstar.com reports. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $57.55 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of FENG stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.17. 4,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,001. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $196.04 million, a P/E ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Value Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 6.7% in the second quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 4,447,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 279,009 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 6.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,738,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 103,531 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 66,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Phoenix New Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised Phoenix New Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phoenix New Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.