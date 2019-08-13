Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.10

Phoenix Global Resources PLC (LON:PGR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.10 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.22), with a volume of 85000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.25).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50.

In other news, insider Sir Michael Rake bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £66,000 ($86,240.69).

Phoenix Global Resources plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Argentina. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Upstream Capital Partners VI Limited.

