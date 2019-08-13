Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) Short Interest Down 18.3% in July

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 587,600 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 718,900 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 195,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of PHIO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.34. 456,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,858. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.83.
Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.
About Phio Pharmaceuticals
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.
