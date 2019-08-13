Phillip David Bairrington Purchases 613 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Stock

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Director Phillip David Bairrington purchased 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,943.43. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,720.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:PSXP traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.07. The stock had a trading volume of 286,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $55.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 54.28% and a return on equity of 48.70%. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PSXP shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at $2,333,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at $314,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 8.4% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 41.8% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 41.8% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. 43.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

