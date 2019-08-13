Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,387,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,986 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.09% of Philip Morris International worth $108,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 41,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised shares of Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.92.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael R. Kunst acquired 500 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.74 per share, with a total value of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.45. 197,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,371,256. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.40. The firm has a market cap of $128.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

