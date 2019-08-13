Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Receives GBX 595.11 Average PT from Analysts

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 595.11 ($7.78).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFC shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Petrofac to a “sector performer” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 640 ($8.36) in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Numis Securities cut their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 821 ($10.73) to GBX 761 ($9.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 539 ($7.04) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other news, insider Andrea Abt bought 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 438 ($5.72) per share, with a total value of £4,997.58 ($6,530.22). Also, insider Alastair Cochran bought 3,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.36) per share, with a total value of £12,418.90 ($16,227.49).

Shares of Petrofac stock traded up GBX 9.80 ($0.13) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 399.80 ($5.22). 1,177,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49. Petrofac has a 52 week low of GBX 376.40 ($4.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 679 ($8.87). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 414.14.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

