Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Receives GBX 595.11 Average PT from Analysts

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 595.11 ($7.78).
Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFC shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Petrofac to a “sector performer” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 640 ($8.36) in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Numis Securities cut their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 821 ($10.73) to GBX 761 ($9.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 539 ($7.04) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.
In other news, insider Andrea Abt bought 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 438 ($5.72) per share, with a total value of £4,997.58 ($6,530.22). Also, insider Alastair Cochran bought 3,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.36) per share, with a total value of £12,418.90 ($16,227.49).
About Petrofac
Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.
Featured Article: How a Put Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.