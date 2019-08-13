Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.74. Perseus Mining shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 238,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $887.67 million and a P/E ratio of -41.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.62.

About Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

