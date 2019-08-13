Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Insider Buys $92,560.00 in Stock

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 8,000 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $92,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PFLT stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,645. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $451.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 107.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.