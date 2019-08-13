Penguin Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PENG)

Penguin Coin (CURRENCY:PENG) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Penguin Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including $5.60, $7.65, $71.13 and $20.24. Penguin Coin has a total market capitalization of $265,992.00 and $378.00 worth of Penguin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Penguin Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00269319 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.30 or 0.01302311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00021673 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00095517 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Penguin Coin Coin Profile

Penguin Coin’s total supply is 9,769,582,175 coins and its circulating supply is 5,769,582,175 coins. Penguin Coin’s official Twitter account is @coin_penguin . The official website for Penguin Coin is penguincoin.io . The Reddit community for Penguin Coin is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Penguin Coin

Penguin Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $20.24, $38.31, $71.13, $18.66, $13.91, $5.60, $31.01, $12.02, $7.65, $10.33 and $50.53. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penguin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penguin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penguin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

