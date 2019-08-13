PENG 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $391.00 (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded down 52.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last seven days, PENG has traded 52.6% lower against the dollar. PENG has a total market capitalization of $216,002.00 and approximately $391.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PENG coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00269410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.75 or 0.01303096 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00022101 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00095885 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000436 BTC.

PENG Profile

PENG’s total supply is 10,062,729,872 coins and its circulating supply is 7,032,179,897 coins. PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io . PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

