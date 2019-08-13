Pendal Group Ltd Has $8.17 Million Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 69.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,974 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $8,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 145.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 96.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 19.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EDU traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.89. 84,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,368. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 70.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.03. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $109.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.39). New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $842.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.97 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.73.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

