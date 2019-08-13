Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 141,449 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 543,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141,449 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $18,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,788,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,414,000 after acquiring an additional 686,204 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.0% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 138,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 37.4% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 17,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at $15,379,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Nomura raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price target on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

NYSE:SYF traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,886,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,285. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $115,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $4,227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,901 shares in the company, valued at $21,945,831.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

