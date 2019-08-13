Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 100,477 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,477 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $9,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,062,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,428 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,521,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,368,000 after purchasing an additional 53,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,090,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,393.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,642,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,537,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,188,000 after purchasing an additional 132,822 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.02. 4,238,053 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.10. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.