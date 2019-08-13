Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of PBA stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.04. 559,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,287. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.81. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 103.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 350.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 51.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

