Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.81) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,018.57 ($13.31).
Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 809 ($10.57) on Friday. Workspace Group has a 1-year low of GBX 778 ($10.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,097 ($14.33). The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 864.48.
In other news, insider Angus Boag sold 14,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 889 ($11.62), for a total transaction of £133,127.75 ($173,954.98).
Workspace Group Company Profile
Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.
Featured Article: Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.