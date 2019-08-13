Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.81) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,018.57 ($13.31).

Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 809 ($10.57) on Friday. Workspace Group has a 1-year low of GBX 778 ($10.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,097 ($14.33). The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 864.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were given a dividend of GBX 22.26 ($0.29) per share. This is a positive change from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $10.61. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 4th. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

In other news, insider Angus Boag sold 14,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 889 ($11.62), for a total transaction of £133,127.75 ($173,954.98).

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all  we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

