Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,925 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 6,265 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Peabody Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,703 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC grew its position in Peabody Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 36,860 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Peabody Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,373 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Peabody Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,631 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Peabody Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,600 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott bought 15,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.41 per share, with a total value of $264,614.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles F. Meintjes sold 35,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $847,246.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 799,897 shares of company stock valued at $14,676,976. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BTU shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Peabody Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $19.27. The company had a trading volume of 15,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,674. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.83. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $44.71.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The coal producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Peabody Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

