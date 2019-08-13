PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) Upgraded at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has $6.50 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $5.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PC Tel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Tel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of PCTI opened at $5.36 on Friday. PC Tel has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $104.43 million, a PE ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 0.04.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. PC Tel had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. Research analysts predict that PC Tel will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. PC Tel’s dividend payout ratio is -95.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PC Tel by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,488 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PC Tel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of PC Tel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of PC Tel by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 62,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 14,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of PC Tel by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 193,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 59,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

PC Tel Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

