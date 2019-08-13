PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Shares Up 7.8%

Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) shot up 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.59 and last traded at $14.21, 1,722,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 109% from the average session volume of 824,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on PaySign in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of PaySign in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on PaySign in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $675.98 million, a PE ratio of 157.89 and a beta of 0.73.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. PaySign had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of PaySign in the second quarter worth about $21,358,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign during the second quarter worth about $6,290,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign during the second quarter worth about $5,026,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign during the second quarter worth about $3,267,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign during the second quarter worth about $3,069,000. 11.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PaySign Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYS)

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

