Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paypal by 630.2% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paypal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 55.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 386.7% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.81.

PYPL traded up $3.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.58. 653,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,188,230. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $121.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $359,858.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,394.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $3,212,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,074 shares in the company, valued at $52,160,754.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,840 shares of company stock worth $11,257,532. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.