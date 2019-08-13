Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,191,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,909 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $136,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 630.2% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 386.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Paypal to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Paypal to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paypal from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.81.

In related news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $3,332,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 523,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,191,274.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 8,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $993,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,470 shares in the company, valued at $13,709,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 101,840 shares of company stock worth $11,257,532 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.04. 8,430,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,188,230. The company has a market capitalization of $123.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $121.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.39.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

