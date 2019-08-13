PAXEX Trading 6.1% Higher This Week (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. PAXEX has a total market cap of $24,955.00 and $35.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAXEX has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PAXEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000115 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000133 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

