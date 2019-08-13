Patron (PAT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $818.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 33.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Patron token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, LATOKEN and IDAX. Patron has a market cap of $105,188.00 and approximately $818.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00269154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.79 or 0.01294969 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00022003 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00097054 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 315,367,702 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, IDAX, CoinBene, LATOKEN, Exrates and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

