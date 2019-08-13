Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target Lowered to C$22.25 at National Bank Financial

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$23.50 to C$22.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th.
Shares of TSE:PSI opened at C$16.72 on Friday. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of C$16.30 and a 1-year high of C$24.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.05.
About Pason Systems
Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.
