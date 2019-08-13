Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target Lowered to C$22.25 at National Bank Financial

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$23.50 to C$22.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Shares of TSE:PSI opened at C$16.72 on Friday. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of C$16.30 and a 1-year high of C$24.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.65%.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.