Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $989.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PSN traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.39. 476,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,710. Parsons has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.91.

PSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Parsons in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Parsons in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Parsons currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

