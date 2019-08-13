Park National Co. (PRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) declared a dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.01 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Park National has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years. Park National has a dividend payout ratio of 56.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,184. Park National has a 12-month low of $79.27 and a 12-month high of $112.88.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $98.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.63 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRK. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Park National in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Park National in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

