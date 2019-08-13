Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.39. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 1,400 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.41 million and a PE ratio of -240.00. The company has a quick ratio of 43.16, a current ratio of 43.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pan Orient Energy news, insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$34,408.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at C$34,408. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 38,900 shares of company stock worth $75,201.

About Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE)

Pan Orient Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds interests in the concession L53/48 located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and 78 sections of Sawn Lake Alberta Crown oil sands located in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

