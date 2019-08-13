P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $262.80 Million

Brokerages predict that P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) will report sales of $262.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for P H Glatfelter’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $267.37 million and the lowest is $258.24 million. P H Glatfelter posted sales of $209.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that P H Glatfelter will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $999.17 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow P H Glatfelter.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.05 million. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 18.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. P H Glatfelter’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of P H Glatfelter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of P H Glatfelter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

NYSE:GLT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.14. 7,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,130. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.05. The company has a market cap of $627.23 million, a P/E ratio of 67.00, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.75. P H Glatfelter has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.91.

In related news, Director Nicholas Debenedictis purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,475. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $179,725. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in P H Glatfelter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 355,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

