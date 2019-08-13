Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Analysts forecast that Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) will post sales of $1.78 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Owens-Illinois’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81 billion. Owens-Illinois reported sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will report full-year sales of $6.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $6.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $7.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Owens-Illinois.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

OI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Owens-Illinois from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

In other news, Director Carol A. Williams purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Owens-Illinois in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,545,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Owens-Illinois by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,216,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,625,000 after buying an additional 909,934 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Owens-Illinois by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,660,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,678,000 after buying an additional 454,340 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Owens-Illinois by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,567,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,025,000 after buying an additional 389,051 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Owens-Illinois by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,357,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,683,000 after buying an additional 324,030 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,886,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,448. Owens-Illinois has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Owens-Illinois’s payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

