OST Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $136,772.00 (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. OST has a market cap of $6.92 million and approximately $136,772.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OST has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One OST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Binance, OKEx and Coinsuper.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OST alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00272914 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.02 or 0.01400915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00023243 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00097899 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000441 BTC.

About OST

OST launched on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 657,839,263 tokens. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official website is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken

OST Token Trading

OST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, OKEx, Coinsuper, Upbit, Gate.io, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.