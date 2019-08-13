Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their buy rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OSMT. ValuEngine raised Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

OSMT stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $160.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39,584 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $668,000. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

