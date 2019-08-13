Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the June 30th total of 144,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 461,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OESX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.09. 290,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.38 million, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 2.02. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $42.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $28,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 566,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,638.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $52,780. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 675,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 10.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,907,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,606,000 after purchasing an additional 373,569 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth about $899,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth about $217,000. 31.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OESX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Orion Energy Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.12.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.