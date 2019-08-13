Origin Sport Price Hits $0.0163 on Top Exchanges (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Origin Sport token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and $6.82 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,538,858 tokens. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

