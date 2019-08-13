Origin Energy (ASX:ORG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $7.13. Origin Energy shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 8,942,212 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion and a PE ratio of 10.52.

Origin Energy Company Profile (ASX:ORG)

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in energy retailing, power generation, and natural gas production businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Energy Markets and Integrated Gas segments. Its exploration and production portfolio includes the Bowen and Surat basins in Central Australia; the Browse basin in Western Australia; and the Beetaloo Basin in the Northern Territory.

