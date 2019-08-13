Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) Short Interest Up 18.0% in July

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600,100 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the June 30th total of 508,600 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.24. The company had a trading volume of 29,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,934. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $774.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.86.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $54.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 673.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 49.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 47.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

